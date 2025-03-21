"District Collector Inspects SSC Exam Centers, Ensures Special Arrangements for Visually Impaired Students".

Gadwal : District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to conduct the SSC (10th-grade) examinations across the district without any errors or irregularities. On Friday, he inspected the Government Girls' High School and Government Boys' High School examination centers in Gadwal, reviewing the exam process and student attendance.

During the inspection, the Collector examined the question paper records and interacted with officials regarding the smooth conduct of the examinations. He also reviewed the availability of medical camps, basic amenities, and infrastructure at the exam centers. He instructed officials to ensure continuous power supply, proper ventilation, adequate lighting, and the availability of drinking water for students. Considering the summer heat, he emphasized that ORS packets and emergency medicines should be readily available to provide immediate medical assistance to students in case of health issues.

Furthermore, he reiterated that electronic devices, including mobile phones, are strictly prohibited inside the exam centers and instructed officials to prevent any instances of malpractice, ensuring a fair and disciplined examination environment.

99.58% Attendance on First Day of Exams

The Collector reported that a total of 7,597 students had registered for the first day of the SSC exams, out of which 7,565 students attended, recording a high attendance rate of 99.58%. However, 32 students remained absent.

Special Review of Examination Arrangements for Visually Impaired Students

In a significant move towards inclusive education, the District Collector specifically assessed the exam arrangements for visually impaired students. He reviewed the support provided by scribes and examined the accessibility of basic facilities for them. He instructed officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made meticulously so that every student, regardless of physical challenges, has equal access to education.

This proactive inspection reflects the district administration's commitment to conducting smooth, transparent, and fair examinations while ensuring that all students, including those with special needs, receive adequate support.
















