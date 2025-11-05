District Collector urges for seamless cotton procurement

District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre has urged that the cotton procurement process should be carried out without causing any problems to farmers.

In a meeting on Tuesday, discussions were held with the officials of the respective departments on creation of facilities in ginning mills, management of Kapas Kisan Mobile App- awareness to farmers, and protective measures in ginning mills.

Speaking on this occasion, the collector said that the ginning mill owners, CCI and marketing officials should complete the necessary arrangements for the 2025-26 season cotton procurement. He said that cotton was cultivated in 3.3 lakh acres in the district this season and that there is a possibility of a cotton yield of 38 lakh quintals, and arrangements should be made in that direction.

He said that the agricultural officers and agricultural extension officers should educate the farmers on the use of the mobile app so that they can book slots through the Cotton Kisan app and bring it to the purchase centers on time.

Inspections should be conducted in each ginning mill under the auspices of the fire department and security arrangements should be examined, he said.

Meanwhlie, transport department officials suggested that the farmers should keep the necessary vehicles ready to sell cotton and focus on the welfare of the workers working in the mills.