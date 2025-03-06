District Collector visits creche at collectorate

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan inspected the creche center at the collectorate along with Additional Collector Dr P Sreeja on Wednesday. He said that the center should be made attractive to children. He enquired about the facilities and the number of children taken care of, and the services provided.

He said that a good 5 star rated AC should be purchased. He said that a small gate should be set up for the crutch center so that children do not go out.

The Collector ordered the officials to take immediate steps to arrange necessary play equipment so that children can have a pleasant time in the center. He said that women employees can hand over their children to the caretakers as soon as they arrive so that they can carry out their duties efficiently.

District SC Development Officer K Satyanarayana, creche in-charge Rani, and others were present.