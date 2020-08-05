District Collectors told to expedite land acquisition: Telangana CS Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked all district Collectors to speed up the process for the identification of suitable lands to set up special food processing zones and other development works taken up by the government.



The Chief Secretary conducted a video conference with Collectors and reviewed the progress in the acquisition of lands for various developmental programmes taken up by the government.

Referring to Palle Prakruthi Vanams, the official said that all the Gram Panchayats and habitations should have at least one Palle Prakruthi Vanam. Similarly, every ward in the urban local body should have a tree park.

The Chief Secretary asked the Collectors to regularly review with the Municipal Commissioners the work of identification of street vendors in their urban local bodies to ensure that all deserving street vendors are enumerated. In order to ensure more transparency in governance, the Collectors were also told to implement e-office in their respective districts.