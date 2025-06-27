District Credit Plan 2025–26 Unveiled: ₹6,472.29 Crores Allocated to Boost Agriculture, MSMEs, and Priority Sectors in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwall: District Collector B.M. Santosh has unveiled the District Annual Credit Plan for 2025–26, setting a comprehensive loan target of ₹6,472.29 crores, and instructed banks to ensure prompt and wide-ranging loan disbursement, especially to farmers under crop and allied sector schemes.

The announcement came during the District Consultative Committee (DCC) / District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting held on Thursday at the Conference Hall of the Collectorate. The session brought together key banking officials and representatives from various departments to coordinate credit deployment in alignment with district-level priorities.

Speaking at the meeting, Collector Santosh emphasized the importance of adhering to the stipulated loan targets and urged banks to actively extend crop loans, employment unit loans, loans to micro and small enterprises (MSMEs), educational loans, housing loans, and other priority sector advances to eligible underprivileged populations.

He particularly stressed on accelerating the sanctioning of crop loans and agricultural infrastructure loans, such as those for food processing units, warehouses, and cold storage facilities—all vital to strengthening the agri economy.

To boost farmers’ awareness about available credit options, the Collector proposed that awareness campaigns be held in all village-level Rythu Vedikas (Farmer Platforms) in collaboration with agricultural officers and bank staff. He also announced that a district-level awareness program on bank loans for farmers would be conducted at the Collectorate in the first week of July.

PMFME Subsidy Disbursement & Loan Clearance for Small Businesses

Under the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, the Collector directed bankers to immediately release the 35% subsidy amounting to ₹27.60 lakhs for 18 sanctioned units in the district. He also called for the speedy verification and resolution of pending loan applications from small business units, ensuring entrepreneurs are not held up due to delays.

Educational & Housing Loan Focus

Highlighting the need for balanced development, the Collector urged banks to demonstrate significant progress in the sanctioning of education and housing loans, areas where he felt more work needed to be done. He directed all banks to take necessary action to ensure at least 75% of overall targets across all sectors are achieved.

Sector-wise Allocation in the 2025–26 Credit Plan

Unveiling the district's credit plan for the year, Collector Santosh detailed the sectoral allocations as follows:

Agriculture and Allied Activities: ₹4,945.14 crores

Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs): ₹606 crores

Other Priority Sectors: ₹192.84 crores

Education Loans: ₹16.80 crores

Housing Loans: ₹124.22 crores

He mentioned that this year's target marks an increase of ₹1,221.21 crores over the previous year, signaling a strong push for inclusive credit growth.

Officials in Attendance

The meeting saw the presence of Additional Collector Narsing Rao, Lead District Manager (LDM) Srinivasa Rao, NABARD District Development Manager Manohar Reddy, RBI ATM Chetan, GM of Industries Ramalingeshwar Goud, along with representatives from various government departments and bank managers.

The coordinated effort reflects the district administration’s commitment to ensuring credit flow to key development sectors and promoting financial inclusion.