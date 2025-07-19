District Legal Services Authority Leads Awareness Drive Against Ragging at Sri Krishnaveni Junior College

Gadwal: An awareness program on the "Prevention of Ragging" was held at Sri Krishnaveni Junior College under the auspices of the District Legal Services Authority. The session aimed to educate students about the legal and humanitarian consequences of ragging, emphasizing that it is a serious offense that can negatively impact the future of both victims and perpetrators.

During the program, Legal Aid Defence Counsels provided detailed insights into the laws governing ragging and its impact on individuals and educational institutions. They made it clear that ragging is a punishable offense and should be reported without fear. Students were informed about how such actions can not only lead to academic suspension but also result in criminal charges under the Indian legal system.

The speakers also highlighted the free legal aid services provided by the District Legal Services Authority for students and victims. They urged students to come forward courageously with any complaints related to ragging and to approach the concerned authorities for help.

Key attendees at the event included:

Mr. V. Rajender, Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel

Mr. B. Srinivasulu, Deputy Legal Aid Defence Counsel

Mr. D. Lakshmana Swamy, Assistant Legal Aid Defence Counsel

Mr. Ramesh, Correspondent of Sri Krishnaveni Junior College

College faculty members and a large number of students.

The event was part of a broader initiative to create a safe and respectful educational environment where students can focus on learning and personal development without the fear of harassment or abuse. The District Legal Services Authority reiterated its commitment to supporting students' rights and maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging in educational institutions.

This impactful program concluded with an open interaction session, where students shared their thoughts and clarified their doubts with the legal experts.