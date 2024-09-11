Live
- Girls, Don't Be Afraid of Threats - Nagar Kurnool She Team
- Rajnath Singh to inaugurate India Defence Aviation Exposition in Jodhpur on Thursday
- Union Cabinet approves health coverage to all senior citizens above 70 under flagship scheme
- BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy Oversees Tailoring Training Center under PM Vishwakarma Yojana
- 579 Beneficiaries Receive ₹786.75 Lakhs Through Minority Development Scheme
- Alampur Market Yard Chairman and Vice Chairman Invite Dignitaries for Swearing-in Ceremony
- District Legal Services Authority Secretary Promises Swift Resolution of Issues at Urban Residential School
- District Collector and MLA Visit Flood-Affected Villages, Assure Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts
- Former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar Meets Secretary of Irrigation Department to Discuss Mallamma Kunta and Chinnoni Palli Reservoir Issues
- Alampur MLA Visits Flood-Affected Chinnonipalli Reservoir, Urges Expedited Work to Prevent Crop Damage
Just In
District Legal Services Authority Secretary Promises Swift Resolution of Issues at Urban Residential School
Principal Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary, Ganta Kavitha Devi, assured that she will bring all student-related issues to the attention of concerned authorities and ensure a prompt resolution.
Gadwal: Principal Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary, Ganta Kavitha Devi, assured that she will bring all student-related issues to the attention of concerned authorities and ensure a prompt resolution.
On Wednesday, Ganta Kavitha Devi visited the Urban Residential School in the district center. She mentioned that after receiving reports of unsatisfactory conditions at the school, she decided to inspect the premises. During the visit, she examined all the classrooms, kitchen, surrounding areas, and reviewed the numerous problems students were facing.
The students raised several concerns, including fears of snakes in the area, a lack of safe drinking water, poor sanitation, inadequate toilet facilities, shortage of classrooms, absence of mesh on windows, and lack of proper sleeping arrangements. They also informed the judge about the absence of Telugu, Hindi, PET teachers, and an ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife).
Addressing these concerns, Kavitha Devi promised to take appropriate measures to improve the basic amenities at the school. She stated that she would promptly bring these issues to the attention of relevant officials to ensure they are resolved quickly. She also emphasized the importance of taking necessary precautions due to the presence of snakes and other issues around the school premises. The judge reassured the students that all steps would be taken to enhance safety, hygiene, and the overall environment of the school, providing them with a safe and secure atmosphere soon. She encouraged students to focus on their studies without fear.
The program was attended by Headmaster Seshanna, staff members, and students.