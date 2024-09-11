District Legal Services Authority Secretary Promises Swift Resolution of Issues at Urban Residential School

Gadwal: Principal Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary, Ganta Kavitha Devi, assured that she will bring all student-related issues to the attention of concerned authorities and ensure a prompt resolution.

On Wednesday, Ganta Kavitha Devi visited the Urban Residential School in the district center. She mentioned that after receiving reports of unsatisfactory conditions at the school, she decided to inspect the premises. During the visit, she examined all the classrooms, kitchen, surrounding areas, and reviewed the numerous problems students were facing.

The students raised several concerns, including fears of snakes in the area, a lack of safe drinking water, poor sanitation, inadequate toilet facilities, shortage of classrooms, absence of mesh on windows, and lack of proper sleeping arrangements. They also informed the judge about the absence of Telugu, Hindi, PET teachers, and an ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife).

Addressing these concerns, Kavitha Devi promised to take appropriate measures to improve the basic amenities at the school. She stated that she would promptly bring these issues to the attention of relevant officials to ensure they are resolved quickly. She also emphasized the importance of taking necessary precautions due to the presence of snakes and other issues around the school premises. The judge reassured the students that all steps would be taken to enhance safety, hygiene, and the overall environment of the school, providing them with a safe and secure atmosphere soon. She encouraged students to focus on their studies without fear.

The program was attended by Headmaster Seshanna, staff members, and students.