District police held Fare well meeting for the SP Riti raj IPS

Gadwal: The District Police Officers organized a farewell program for District SP Mrs. Riti raj, IPS, at Grievance Hall in the District Police Office. During the event, officers and staff felicitated her, highlighting her contributions to community policing and other programs that have brought policing closer to the community. They expressed their appreciation for her advice and suggestions, which were instrumental in addressing the challenges faced in their duties.

Mrs. Riti raj's efforts have earned widespread appreciation from the public.She praised the measures taken for police welfare, women empowerment, and encouraging students towards education. Later, the SP noted that in the last nine months, law and order in the district, as well as the MLA and MP elections, were conducted smoothly thanks to the efforts of everyone from the home guard officer to the higher officials. She has congratulated all involved and emphasized that when every officer works sincerely, there is satisfaction in the work done, leading to public trust. He advised that it is better if police officers work proactively in supporting their staff.

The SP reminded the people of the district that proactive support for the work of officers and staff will yield good results, sharing that Gadwal district has provided many valuable experiences and memories.

In this program, D. SP K. Satyanarayana, Armed Forces D. SP Narendra Rao, Office A. Mr. Satish Kumar, C. I Bhim Kumar, Ravi Babu, KS Ratnam, SB, CCS, Inspectors Jammulappa, Venkateswara Reddy, AR Venkatesh, Harif, SSIs of all police stations in the district, SIs of all divisions, and police personnel participated.