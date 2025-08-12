District SP felicitates Bhargavi for her studies

Wanaparthy dist: Gundoju Bhargavi from Wanaparthy, who completed her Agricultural Engineering from Professor Jayashankar Agricultural University and won six gold medals in it, was felicitated and congratulated by District SP Ravula Giridhar IPS on Tuesday in his office.

At the 55th convocation of the university held recently, State Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Verma, Vice Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah, and Delhi ICAR Director General Dr. Mangilal Jat honored her by presenting her with 4 gold medals in the overall category and 2 in Farm Missionary and Food Processing.

The SP asked Bhargavi, who excelled in her studies and became an inspiration to many, about various things.

The SP praised her father, Yadagiri Acharya, who hails from a poor family and works as a goldsmith and provides higher education to his children, as a testament to his commitment to education.

DC RB DSP, Maheshwara Rao, Wanaparthy CI, Krishnaiah, Special Branch CI, Naresh, M. Tirupathaiah, B. Yadagiri, Bairoju Chandra Shekhar, former councilor Brahma Chari, Suguna Brahmaiah, Eeshwarachari Srinivas, Dr. Shyam Sundar, Madhavachari, Ramesh, Rammohan and others participated in the program.