Just In
District SP Reviews Parade Rehearsals and Arrangements for Republic Day Celebrations
Gadwal: District SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, Reviews Parade Rehearsals and Arrangements Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations.
In preparation for tomorrow’s Republic Day celebrations, District SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, inspected the parade rehearsals and arrangements at the district police parade ground.
During the inspection, the SP issued several instructions to police officers and staff to ensure the event is conducted in a grand and seamless manner. He emphasized making all necessary arrangements to avoid any inconvenience to officials and citizens attending the celebrations. The SP also directed the Armed Forces DSP to oversee the arrangements thoroughly.
Parade Commander: RI Venkatesh has been designated as the Parade Commander for the Republic Day celebrations.
Officials Participating:
The event witnessed the participation of Armed Forces DSP Narender Rao, RIs Venkatesh and Harif, along with other police personnel.
This initiative underscores the police department's commitment to ensuring a successful and hassle-free Republic Day celebration for everyone involved.