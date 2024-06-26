District SP Urges Youth to Say No to Drugs and Pave the Way for a Golden Future

On the occasion of International Anti-Drug Day, Sri Sathya Sai District SP Madhav Reddy IPS led a rally and awareness program in Hindupuram town urging young men and women to say no to drugs and focus on building a bright future.

Addressing the gathering, SP Madhav Reddy highlighted the negative impact of drug addiction on individuals and society. He emphasized the importance of parents playing a crucial role in guiding their children towards a drug-free life and encouraging them to pursue their dreams.

The SP also stressed the detrimental effects of drugs on the physical, mental, and social well-being of individuals, leading to crimes and even death in some cases. He reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating drugs from the state and called for a collective effort in achieving this goal.





SP Madhav Reddy warned against the consequences of drug abuse and vowed to take strict action against suppliers. He encouraged students to report any drug-related activities to the police so that appropriate measures can be taken.



In the pledge-taking ceremony, students vowed to reject drugs and work towards a brighter future for themselves and their community. The program was attended by various police officials, town residents, and students, demonstrating a strong commitment to creating a drug-free society.

Overall, the event served as a reminder of the importance of collective action in combating drug abuse and creating a safe and prosperous future for the youth.