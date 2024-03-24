Live
- Ticket for IPL Match between DC and KKR in Visakhapatanam to be released today
- Kadapa: Adequate water supply for summer assured
- Withdraw cases on Cong leaders: VH
- SC Judge advocates balanced tax enforcement
- KCR’s nephew Kanna Rao arrested for land-grabbing
- Free Health Camp organized by Dr Uday Kumar Dr shravani
- Jago GHMC, urge residents of Steel and Mines Complex
- KCR govt used cops to tap Oppn’s phones to counter them politically
- India summons German envoy to protest remarks on Kejriwal's arrest
- ED searches for crucial clues at Sri Saran’s residence
District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath started the flag march under the auspices of the police department
Nagarkurnool: In the background of 2024 Parliament elections in Telangana, a flag march was organized in the district center on Saturday under the auspices of the police department to make people aware of security on the occasion of the implementation of the Election Code in Telangana state.
District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inaugurated the flag march. Nagar Kurnool District Police under the leadership of Nagar Kurnool DSP Srinivas organized a huge flag march in Nagar Kurnool town with central forces to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful environment without any untoward incident in the Election Code and all the people can participate in voting with courage.
Nagar Kurnool Additional SP CH Rameshwar, Nagar Kurnool CI Kanakaiah along with SIs of Nagar Kurnool Circle and around 200 Central Force Police personnel participated in this program.