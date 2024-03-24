District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath started the flag march under the auspices of the police department

Nagarkurnool: In the background of 2024 Parliament elections in Telangana, a flag march was organized in the district center on Saturday under the auspices of the police department to make people aware of security on the occasion of the implementation of the Election Code in Telangana state.

District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inaugurated the flag march. Nagar Kurnool District Police under the leadership of Nagar Kurnool DSP Srinivas organized a huge flag march in Nagar Kurnool town with central forces to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful environment without any untoward incident in the Election Code and all the people can participate in voting with courage.

Nagar Kurnool Additional SP CH Rameshwar, Nagar Kurnool CI Kanakaiah along with SIs of Nagar Kurnool Circle and around 200 Central Force Police personnel participated in this program.





Delete Edit



