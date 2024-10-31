Diverse groups in city set to add sparkle to Diwali bash

Hyderabad: Diwali's vibrant and glittering celebrations have taken centre stage in the city, with communities including Telugu, Gujarati, Marwadi, Maharashtrian, Bihari, and Bengali enthusiastically joining in. Each group is infusing the festivities with unique traditions, creating a spectacular and unparalleled display of grandeur this year.

In addition to common rituals like lighting diyas and bursting firecrackers, diverse communities draw inspiration from their rich traditions to celebrate Diwali in unique ways.

The Telangana community sets up displays of traditional dolls, known as ‘Bommala Koluvu’, while the Maharashtrian and Gujarati communities organise lively Diwali Melas.

The Bengali community in the city is also preparing for Kali Puja, with puja committees like Uttarayan, Prabashi Socio-Cultural Association, Bangiya Sanskriti Sangha, Hyderabadi Kalibari, and Hyderabad Bengali Swarna Shilpi Vivekananda Kali Mandir conducting ceremonies following traditional rituals similar to those observed at Kolkata’s Dakshineswar Kali Mandir.

“In Telangana, the tradition of showcasing Bommala Koluvu during Deepavali is cherished. At our home, we have been displaying dolls passed down through generations for many decades, and each year, I add new dolls from different States to the collection,” said Sudha, a homemaker and resident of Kukatpally.

“In the Maharashtrian community, we celebrate the festival of lights with a unique blend of traditions, food, and rituals deeply rooted in Marathi culture. Our celebrations start with Vasu Baras (Gopadma Vrat), and on Diwali day, we begin with an abhyanga snan (oil bath), believed to cleanse negativity and offer protection. Diwali is a vibrant celebration of togetherness, delicious food, and devotion, highlighting family bonds and cultural heritage,” said Ambarish Lahankar, founder of Mitraangan Maharashtrians of Hyderabad.

“The usual pomp and splendour of the puja will return this year.

For the past two years, we held the puja virtually due to the pandemic, but this year, we’re celebrating in a grand manner. This marks our 45th year, and the special attractions will include various cultural programmes along with numerous stalls set up at the puja pandal at MCH grounds in Ameerpet,” said Subrata Banerjee, General Secretary of the Uttarayan Socio-Cultural Association.

Similarly, many trader communities, including Gujaratis, Marwadis, and Sindhis, perform puja for their accounting books during Diwali. Meanwhile, the Bihari community is preparing for post-Diwali celebrations, Chhath Puja, which will take place at various water bodies.