Divyang students shine at National Science Day event in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: A National Science Day programme was organised at Sneha Society Divyang School in Maruti Nagar, Nizamabad district, where students showcased their scientific talent through experiments and performances. District Women and Child Welfare Officer D Padma Anil attended the event as the chief guest and inaugurated the programme.

Addressing the gathering, she said that disability was not limited to the body but did not affect human intelligence. She noted that several students from the school had excelled at the national level, bringing pride to the district. She stated that with self-confidence, mental strength and encouragement from parents and teachers, children could overcome physical limitations and achieve success in various fields.

She appreciated the students for presenting science experiments on the occasion and congratulated Sneha Society Principal Jyoti, Secretary Siddaiah, Principal Rajeshwari and the teaching staff for strengthening the mental courage of the students.

She also lauded District Science Officer Ganga Kishan, Jan Vigyan Vedika District In-charge Vijayananda Rao, Vision Empower representative Rakesh and teachers from various schools who attended the programme.

Referring to the contributions of C. V. Raman and other scientists, she emphasised that science plays a vital role in everyday life from morning to night.

Prizes were distributed to winners of essay writing competitions conducted for government school students, and all participants were honoured with mementoes at the end of the programme.