Diwali around the corner; no salary yet for TSRTC staff

Hyderabad: The employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) are a worried lot as the management is yet to pay the salaries of October month even only two days left for Diwali celebrations.

According to the union leaders, the TSRTC management has been delaying the payment of salaries to employees every month and the salaries are yet to be credited by the management for the month of October. According to an RTC employee, the management credited the September's salary on October 10 and the August month salary on September 9.

"Every month there is a delay in payment of salary. Many employees like me are having EMIs and with delay in the crediting the salary, some of them are skipping the monthly instalments and some are borrowing money from others," said M Suresh (name changed). He further said that they got to know that they won't be getting salary even on 12th of this month.

The RTC employees used to get the festival advance during major festivals like Dasara and Diwali, but there is no such facility now. "Earlier, we used to get festival advance before the festival and this money was recovered by deducting Rs 150 every month.

Now there is no talk of festival advance," said another employee, questioning when the salary itself was not credited, who would ask for festival advance? The union leaders have criticised the management for delaying the salary. Telangana Mazdoor Union leader E Ashwadhama Reddy said that it was unfortunate that the employees were not getting salaries even after 10th of every month. At a time when the employees were performing duties, they were made to worry about their salaries. He demanded the management to pay salaries. Another TMU leader BV Reddy pointed out that the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has given bonus to its employees, but the employees were not even getting salaries in Bangaru Telangana.