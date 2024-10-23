Diyas with a touch of Cheriyal art to light up your homes this Diwali

Hyderabad: Traditionally, Cheriyal art is showcased on walls, fabrics, or canvas. However, this Diwali, the traditional art form will adorn diyas as well. To promote this cultural heritage, Telangana craftsman D Saikiran has introduced innovative diyas featuring Cheriyal paintings.

Craftsman Dhanalakota Saikiran explained, "Cheriyal painting is usually done on cloth and walls, but in collaboration with Club Artizens, we thought, why not bring this art to diyas for Diwali? To create these diyas, we’re using materials that are typically discarded, such as old CDs and small containers for holding the wax. The base is made from the CDs, which are first painted white before the traditional art is depicted on them."

Emphasising the art form, Saikiran described Cheriyal Scroll Painting as a traditional 400-year-old art that is a source of pride for Telangana. "In the olden days, rural communities were entertained through activities like puppetry and storytelling. Cheriyal scroll paintings played a crucial role in storytelling, with storytellers travelling from village to village carrying these scrolls and narrating tales. This tradition uniquely combined the singing of stories with beautifully illustrated pictures. Nowadays, people are slowly being drawn back to Cheriyal art, so this Diwali, we aimed to showcase traditional stories through the diyas. Some of the paintings depict scenes like a woman holding a diya, while others highlight aspects of old lifestyles. Additionally, we have created wall hangings that narrate mythological stories," he added.

Saikiran shared that this art form has been practiced by their ancestors since the 16th century and gradually passed down through generations. "During festivals, we use these paintings to highlight various mythological stories. Whether depicted on walls or diyas, my entire family works together to bring the art to life," he highlighted.