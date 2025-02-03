DK Aruna lambasts ‘corrupt’ Cong govt

Mahabubnagar: BJP leader and MP DK Aruna inaugurated the party office in Jadcherla, where she launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, accusing it of corruption and administrative failure. Speaking at the event, Aruna stated that the Congress government, which has completed one year in power, is facing strong opposition from the public. She claimed that dissatisfaction is widespread, not only among the people but also within the ruling party itself.

“Even Congress MLAs are unhappy with the government but are unable to voice their concerns publicly. Instead, they hold internal discussions, calling it a corrupt administration,” she alleged. She further criticised the government, saying, “This is a percentage-based government, deeply entrenched in corruption. No work gets done without paying a 10% commission.”

Highlighting governance issues, she remarked that the current administration lacks proper direction and has failed to establish effective governance. “The administration in Telangana has collapsed, and those in power are only focused on securing their positions rather than serving the people,” she said.

The BJP leader’s remarks come at a time when political tensions are high, with opposition parties intensifying their criticism of the Congress government’s performance in the state.