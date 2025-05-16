DMHO Dr. S.K. Siddappa Flags Off Dengue Awareness Rally on National Dengue Day in Gadwal

Gadwal: On the occasion of National Dengue Day, a dengue awareness rally was flagged off today by District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. S.K. Siddappa from the Old DMHO Office under the supervision of Program Officer Dr. G. Raju. The rally passed through Gandhi Chowk, Old Bus Stand, and major local streets with slogans aimed at educating the public on dengue prevention.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Siddappa emphasized the importance of personal and community responsibility in preventing dengue. He explained that the disease is transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is active during the daytime and has a habit of biting multiple people. This increases the risk of spreading the virus to several individuals within the same household.

He urged the public to maintain clean surroundings and ensure there is no stagnant water around their homes to prevent mosquito breeding. Dr. Siddappa said, “It is everyone’s responsibility to prevent dengue by maintaining hygiene in and around their residences.”

The event saw participation from medical staff, health supervisors from the Urban Health Centers, and ASHA workers, all under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Program banner.

Key Awareness Points Shared During the Event:

1. Cause of Dengue:

Dengue is caused by the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads the arbovirus into the human bloodstream.

The mosquito bites mostly during the daytime and tends to bite multiple people, increasing transmission risk.

2. Prevention Tips:

Ensure no water stagnation in and around homes.

Clean water containers weekly and dry them out ("Friday - Dry Day").

Use full-body covering clothes like long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Use mosquito repellents indoors, even during the day.

Sleep under mosquito nets.

Use window and door screens to block mosquito entry.

Avoid clutter like discarded coconut shells, old tires, plastic cups, broken pots, and unused rollers where water can collect.

Regularly clean coolers and flower pots.

3. Symptoms of Dengue:

High fever, severe headache, eye pain, vomiting, diarrhea, joint/muscle pain, skin rashes, and bleeding gums.

Immediate medical consultation is advised upon experiencing symptoms.

4. High-Risk Groups:

Infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with low immunity.

5. Treatment & Management:

Dengue usually resolves within a week.

Symptomatic treatment includes paracetamol and oral rehydration with fruit juices, coconut water, buttermilk, and ORS.

Keep the body hydrated and use cold sponges to reduce fever.

Note: Not all fevers are dengue. About 99% of dengue cases are not life-threatening.

6. Diagnosis:

Free dengue testing using IgM ELISA and NS1 ELISA methods is available at the Government District Hospital in Gadwal.

Diagnosis should only be confirmed through ELISA-based blood tests.

7. Mosquito Breeding Control Measures:

Mosquitoes lay eggs in stagnant water and develop from egg to larva to pupa and then to adult within a week.

Eliminate breeding grounds weekly to break the life cycle.

This campaign underlined that public awareness and active community participation are key to preventing dengue outbreaks.