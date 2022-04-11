DMHO staff holds dharna, demands govt to renew contract

Hyderabad: Contract medical staff on Monday staged a dharna at the Harihara Kala Bhavan in Secunderabad. Doctors, nurses and ANM protested in front of the DMHO office demanding to renew their contract like it has renewed the contracts of other similar staff across the State.

They alleged that the government has done an injustice by not renewing the contracts. It is to mention here that the government had hired contract-based medical staff during the Covid-19 pandemic's first wave. Later on, it renewed the contracts to retain the staff. The staff has alleged that the government has renewed the contracts of RIMS, NIMS, Gandhi hospitals and other government hospitals but has left out the DMHO contract staff.

The staff later submitted a memorandum to the officer in the DMHO office. Addressing the media, one f the staff said since the Covid-19 first wave break out all of them worked hard conducting surveys door-to-door, vaccinating people, and enquiring about their health status.

Another staff said that most of the staff still have not received any salary for 6 months. He requested the government to renew the contracts or place them in some of the departments according to the GO. He clarified that the staff has no intention of protesting but it is a request from their side to the government to look into the issue and solve it at the earliest.