DMRL X Road–Aramghar stretch to be closed for construction of FoB

Hyderabad: The city police issued a traffic advisory in connection with the construction of Foot over Bridge (FoB) at DRDO, near Rakshapuram. The traffic will not be allowed on both sides of the inner ring road from DMRL X Road to Aramghar from 11 pm on December 19 till 5 am on December 20. According to the police, the traffic coming from Aramghar and Katedan towards Santoshnagar, Sagar Ring Road, will not be allowed and will be diverted at Katedan X roads and Aramghar X roads towards Bahadurpura Zoo Park Road.

Motorists from Sagar Ring Road and Santoshnagar towards Katedan and Aramghar will not be allowed and will be diverted at Manda Mallamma Junction towards Balapur Airport Road, Pahadi Shareef, and MBNR X Road Inner Ring Road towards Aramghar. The commuters from the Srisailam highway towards Sagar Road will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Balapur Airport Road, Mandamallama Junction, and Sagar Road; from Falaknuma towards DMRL X Roads will not be allowed and will be diverted at MBNR X Roads towards Srisailam Road, Balapur Airport Road to Manda Mallamma Junction.

The police requested citizens to take alternative routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with the traffic wing. They appealed to commuters to follow traffic updates on the social media platform @Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDTP (Twitter handle). In case of any emergency in travel, they can call the traffic help line 9010203626 for assistance.