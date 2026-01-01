Doctors, Nurses Celebrate New Year Together at GGH Nagar Kurnool

Nagar Kurnool: The New Year 2026 celebrations were held with grandeur at the Government General Hospital in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters, said Hospital Deputy Superintendent Dr. V. Shekhar.

Doctors, nursing officers, and other staff from all departments of the hospital participated in the celebrations by cutting a cake in the hospital premises and sharing festive cheer.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. V. Shekhar urged all doctors, nursing officers, and staff to work collectively in the coming year to provide better medical services to patients in the region. He emphasized the importance of dedication and cooperation in safeguarding the health of the people and ensuring quality healthcare for all patients.

He expressed hope that the hospital staff would continue to serve patients with commitment, compassion, and professionalism throughout the year.

The programme was attended by Head of the Paediatrics Department Dr. Narahari, Resident Medical Officer Dr. A. Rohith, hospital doctors, nursing officers, and other staff members.