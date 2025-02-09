Doctors Successfully Remove 3 Kg Tumor from Critically Ill Woman

Nagar kurnool : A 39-year-old woman from Nagar Kurnool District was rushed to the district general hospital in a 108 ambulance due to severe abdominal pain and excessive bleeding. Upon examination, led by Professor Dr Neelima, Head of the gynaecology department and Professor Dr Supriya immediately conducted a scan and identified a large tumor in her abdomen, requiring urgent surgery.

Given the severe blood loss, the situation was critical, but the medical team, led by Dr. Neelima and Dr Supriya, took on the challenge and proceeded with the operation. After a successful surgery, they removed a massive 3 kg tumor, stabilizing the patient.

Expressing their gratitude, the woman’s family members thanked the doctors for saving her life. Speaking on the occasion, Head of the Gynecology Department, Professor Dr. Neelima, urged women to seek medical attention at government hospitals without fear. She assured that advanced treatments and surgeries are available at the hospital and encouraged those facing health issues to make use of these services.

Following the successful surgery, Hospital Superintendent Dr. Raghu and Medical College Principal Dr. Ramadevi congratulated the gynecology team for their outstanding efforts.