Doctors treat 40-year-old woman’s acute kidney allergy

Karimnagar: “Timely diagnosis and treatment are important in case of kidney injury,” said Dr Arun Kumar Ponna, Consultant Nephrologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda.

Speaking at a press meet in Karimnagar on Sunday, he said that a 40-year-old woman from the district visited the hospital with weakness and vomiting two days after taking an NSAID injection (a commonly used painkiller).

On routine evaluation, it her serum creatinine was found to be 6 mg/dL - a sign of significant kidney dysfunction - despite no major symptoms. However, in the next two days, her creatinine further deteriorated, a sign of impending kidney failure However, instead of going for dialysis, the doctors focused on a definitive diagnosis. A kidney biopsy was performed and the report guided necessary treatment. “She was diagnosed with an allergic reaction to an NSAID injection,” said Dr Kumar.

With proper management, her kidney function fully recovered without the need for dialysis. “Now, she is doing well and has returned to a normal life,” he shared. The doctor guided that early detection is key as kidney injury is silent. “Symptoms such as vomiting or weakness may seem mild but may mask serious damage,” he explained.

“Painkillers, especially NSAIDs, can be dangerous to the kidneys, especially if taken without proper guidance. Not all patients with high creatinine require dialysis. Understanding the cause is key,” he said.

“Early medical attention and timely nephrology referral saved this patient’s life and kidneys,” Dr Kumar said. “People and general practitioners should be alert to early signs, avoid using common painkillers, we want to see people not having to go on dialysis,”

he added.