Does TRS government want private teachers to become labourers?

Karimnagar: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district president Marri Satish questioned the State government why it was determined to make private teachers as labourers, who played a key role in separate Telangana movement.

As per the call given by the State committee, large number of BJYM leaders along with BJP activists from various parts of the district tried to lay seize to the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Monday. But the police personnel, who were already deployed there, stopped them.

Speaking on the occasion, Marri Satish alleged that neglecting the private teachers of Telangana region, several corporate and private schools and colleges are taking online classes by appointing teachers from Andhra Pradesh region.

He condemned the behaviour of managements of private and corporate schools and colleges for not providing job opportunities to the private teachers and lecturers of Telangana region, who were facing problems due to coronavirus outbreak in the district and also across the State.

Satish lamented that many private teachers and lecturers were unable to look after their family without jobs and doing labour work while some committed suicide. How the Central government helped and supported several sections of people by introducing Atma Nirbhar Package, the State government also must release special packages to them and must bail them out of their problems, he demanded.

The BJYM leader criticised that the TRS government has more interest towards contractors and neglecting private teachers and lecturers and unemployed youth. During separate Telangana movement, the TRS utilised the services of private employees and now after coming to power, the TRS government is showing empty hand to them, he alleged. Satish demanded the State government to help them during these hard times and issue health cards and to provide job security to private teachers and lecturers.

