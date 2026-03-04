Dog drags body part from govt hospital mortuary

In a shocking incident, a dog plucked out a part of a man's body in the mortuary of a government hospital in Mahbubnagar district, prompting the government to order the suspension of four officials.

Police said the body of the man, who died after drowning in a lake, was shifted to the mortuary of the state-run Area Hospital at Jadcherla town in the district Monday morning.

The ward boy locked the mortuary but noticed a dog inside after some time. He then chased the dog away. The dog apparently took out a part of the dead body which was lying on the floor before being driven away, police said. The freezer inside the mortuary was allegedly not working. As the body was swollen, it did not fit into the freezer, they said.

A video of the incident has gone viral. Expressing anger over the incident, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha directed Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Ajay Kumar to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

The senior official, who visited the hospital on Tuesday morning, spoke to the family members of the deceased, police, doctors, hospital staff and doctors and eye witnesses, an official release said.

The minister ordered suspension of the hospital superintendent, Resident Medical Officer (RMO), who was on duty, a medical officer and Mortuary Supporting Staff (MNO) for dereliction of duty, it said. Ajay Kumar said the government would take steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents, the release added.