Domestic violence leads a woman kill herself

Yet another case of domestic violence over petty things, destroyed a household in Vanasthalipuram. It was a love marriage and they have three children under the age of five years, the couple’s names are Suresh Kumar and Navya. Navya aged 26 allegedly killed herself by hanging by saree tied to the ceiling fan. Police said that the couple were often found fighting over things which neighbours asserted. They said that allegedly Suresh Kumar has been harassing over small matters which lead his wife to take this step. Vanasthalipuram police have filed the case and started investigation.

According to the National Commission for Women, domestic violence followed by dowry harassment are the most reported crimes in India. By this year i.e., 2025, the NCW noted 7,698 complaints, in which domestic violence is on top with 1,594 cases, next criminal intimidation cases of 989 and assault cases of 950. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of cases reported of 3,921 cases.