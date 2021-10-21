Donations pour in for Yadadri temple in Telangana

Telangana: Gold donations continue to pour in for Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple gopuram in Yadadri from MLAs, MLCs, businessmen and other sections of the society.

Drawing inspiration from the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who donated 1.16 kg of gold, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and MLC Tera Chinnapareddy donated each 1 kg of gold to Yadadri. In a statement, Chinnapareddy said that he is donating the gold on behalf of his family and Srini Pharma Group companies.

Not only from Telangana, donations were poured in from neighbouring Andhar Pradesh state. On Monday, ZPTC chairperson from YSR Kadapa district M Jayamma donated 1 kg gold to the temple.

A five-year-old boy from Hyderabad also donated his ring to the temple. Sanvith Veer told the Chief Minister that he is lenting his hand for the temple gopuram.