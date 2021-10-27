Don't believe in BJP's false promises: Harish Rao

Karimnagar: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday asked the voters not to believe the lies that the BJP leaders were spreading in the wake of Huzurabad by-election. He asked the voters to support the party that benefits the poor.

Before Telangana formation, farmers used to sleep on the ridges of the farm waiting for the electricity supply now they were given 24 hour electricity freely, he informed. In the past, farmers were forced to wait for water supply in the Yasangi season from SRSP canals.

With the Kaleshwaram project built by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao farmers were not worried about water availability in Yasangi, he said addressing an election meeting at Illandakunta on Tuesday.

He said that the BJP candidate was asking people to vote for him and support that party which increased petroleum and LPG prices. Rajender, when he was a minister failed to construct double bedroom houses in the constituency, Harish lamented.

When served as the minister, Rajender failed to care for the people and he was now doing the same by asking to support the BJP which was troubling common people by increasing prices of essential commodities, Harish Rao noted.

He asked the voters to elect the TRS candidate G Srinivas Yadav while promising to construct double bedroom houses and ensure all round development of Huzurabad constituency.

Voting for BJP would be harmful to the people, he added. Rs 2016 pension would be given to those above 57 years and Rs. 1 lakh crop loan would be waived by Ugadi festival, the Minister said.

Harish Rao said that the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy failed to respond for the demand to bring down LPG price to Rs 500. After the Huzurabad by-poll was over the gas cylinder cost would be increased by Rs 200, Harish Rao said.