Don't fall prey to middlemen, Talasani advises fishermen

Munugodu: Minister of Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that all water bodies, irrigation tanks and ponds, under control of gram panchayats, were already transferred to the Fisheries department and the fishing rights on these water bodies have only been given to the fishermen community.

He appealed to the fishermen not to fall prey to middlemen who exploit the situation by underpaying and said that they should not suffer any losses. Along with Minister Jagadish Reddy, he launched vaccination for sheep and cattle in Kistapuram village of Munugodu mandal on Wednesday.

Later, fishlings were released in the village's Pedda Chervu. Speaking on this occasion, Minister Talasani said that KCR planned in his own style for the comprehensive development of Telangana state during the movement itself.

He said that people of the State are lucky to have a leader as KCR. The development that did not happen in 65 years happened in 8 years after formation of Telangana State, he claimed.

Several development activities and welfare schemes that are being implemented in the State cannot be found anywhere else in the country.

He pointed out the failure of Congress in addressing the fluoride issue in Munugodu constituency and questioned who stopped them from providing 24 hours power supply?

He said Congress leaders worked for their selfish needs, whereas CM KCR is working for the welfare of the people and progress of the State.

He stated that the state government distributes sheep to Yadav and Kuruma communities on subsidized rates and added that development and welfare programs will continue continuously.

MP Lingaiah Yadav, MLC Banda Prakash, Chairman of Fish and Goat organisation Dudimetla Balraj Yadav, former Munugodu MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and others took part in the programme.