Don’t prostrate before Cong leaders, Eatala warns officials

Warangal: Senior BJP leader and Malkajigiri MP Eatala Rajender warned the top bureaucrats to maintain equilibrium in discharging their duties, and not to prostrate before the ruling party leaders.

Addressing a press conference in Warangal on Wednesday, he said that the IAS and IPS officials must work according to law or face trauma like the IAS Y Srilakshmi in Obulapuram Mining Company case in united Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP is noting down the names of officials harassing the Opposition leaders at the behest of the Revanth Reddy government in a ‘saffron book’, and they will face the music later, Eatala said.

Further, he added that the officials will continue in service for about 35 years; on the other hand, politicians will be in power for just five years. “It’s a wonder that the Congress high command is feigning a blind eye despite knowing the corruption activities of the CM Revanth and his relatives and loyalists,” Eatala said.

KCR ignored the education sector during his decade-long stint as the CM. Revanth is following the same suit.

He demanded the State Government to provide compensation three times to the cost of land it was procuring from the farmers. He accused the management of a vernacular daily for protecting the Revanth Reddy Government.

Eatala was here in Warangal to campaign for the BJP MLC candidate for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers Council Puli Sarotham Reddy. The polling is scheduled for February 27.

Senior BJP leader and Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao alleged that the Congress leaders resorting to encroachments and land settlements. The ruling party didn’t initiate a developmental work in Warangal, he said.

Council candidate Puli Sarotham Reddy, former MP Sitharam Naik, former MLAs Vannala Sriramulu, Kondeti Sridhar, BJP Warangal and Hanumakonda district presidents Ganta Ravi Kumar and Kolanu Santhosh Reddy were among others present.