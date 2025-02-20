Live
- Indian Institute of Science inks deal for research on AI for eyecare
- Telangana Assembly Special Sessions from March 1, Focus on SC Categorization and BC Reservations
- CSRK Prasad takes charge as V-C of JNTU-K
- KIMS hands over CCTV surveillance unit to police
- Appoint Dalit MLA as Leader of Opposition: Maliwal to Kejriwal
- German delegation praises natural farming practices
- Gopi T, Ashwini return to New Delhi Marathon
- 1 km boating facility in Kadiyapulanka on cards
- Pay attention to law and order: Sisodia asks BJP
- Former CM KCR to Hold Meeting with BRS Leaders Today
Just In
Don’t prostrate before Cong leaders, Eatala warns officials
Says he is noting down atrocities being committed on opposition leaders in a saffron book
Warangal: Senior BJP leader and Malkajigiri MP Eatala Rajender warned the top bureaucrats to maintain equilibrium in discharging their duties, and not to prostrate before the ruling party leaders.
Addressing a press conference in Warangal on Wednesday, he said that the IAS and IPS officials must work according to law or face trauma like the IAS Y Srilakshmi in Obulapuram Mining Company case in united Andhra Pradesh.
The BJP is noting down the names of officials harassing the Opposition leaders at the behest of the Revanth Reddy government in a ‘saffron book’, and they will face the music later, Eatala said.
Further, he added that the officials will continue in service for about 35 years; on the other hand, politicians will be in power for just five years. “It’s a wonder that the Congress high command is feigning a blind eye despite knowing the corruption activities of the CM Revanth and his relatives and loyalists,” Eatala said.
KCR ignored the education sector during his decade-long stint as the CM. Revanth is following the same suit.
He demanded the State Government to provide compensation three times to the cost of land it was procuring from the farmers. He accused the management of a vernacular daily for protecting the Revanth Reddy Government.
Eatala was here in Warangal to campaign for the BJP MLC candidate for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers Council Puli Sarotham Reddy. The polling is scheduled for February 27.
Senior BJP leader and Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao alleged that the Congress leaders resorting to encroachments and land settlements. The ruling party didn’t initiate a developmental work in Warangal, he said.
Council candidate Puli Sarotham Reddy, former MP Sitharam Naik, former MLAs Vannala Sriramulu, Kondeti Sridhar, BJP Warangal and Hanumakonda district presidents Ganta Ravi Kumar and Kolanu Santhosh Reddy were among others present.