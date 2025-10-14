Don’t restrict darshan at Vemulawada shrine: BJP

Rajanna Sircilla: District BJP leaders on Monday submitted a representation to the Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Parvathi Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple, urging that devotees be allowed to continue darshan even as temple expansion and development works are underway.

Led by district BJP president Reddaboina Gopi, the delegation met EO Ramadevi at her office in Vemulawada and appealed that devotees’ faith be respected by allowing darshan within the temple premises during the ongoing works.

Gopi said the government should take into account the sentiments of devotees.

“Even during the reconstruction of major temples such as Kashi Vishwanath, Ayodhya Ram Mandir, and Yadadri, darshan for devotees was not stopped,” he pointed out.

He criticised the state government for its “sudden and arbitrary” decision to halt darshan overnight, saying it had deeply disappointed thousands of devotees. “BJP is not against temple development, but depriving devotees of darshan is unacceptable,” he asserted.

Gopi demanded that the government immediately withdraw the decision and restore regular darshan. “If the decision is not revoked, BJP will be forced to launch an agitation,” he warned.