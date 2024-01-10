Don’t take BJP light. Work hard for LS polls: Deepa Dasmunshi

Hyderabad: Calling upon the rank and file of Congress party to be vary of the machinations of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, AICC state in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi said that the fight would be between the Congress and BJP.

She felt that the BRS was decimated and cannot be a strong contender in the Lok Sabha elections and hence the Congress should focus its attention on its rival and see that it effectively counters all their strategies.

She held a series of meetings at Gandhi Bhavan with PCC spokesperson, NSUI State unit leaders and with City based party workers. She said BJP had already made inroads into several of the constituencies. The Congress party should take this as a challenge and take on the saffron party. Focus on all BJP strong holds, she told them

The CWC member who had assured to spend most of the time in Telangana despite being in charge of Kerala and Lakshadweep, she urged them to strongly counter the false propaganda being spread against the Congress by the rival parties which want to dent the party’s prospects in the Lok Sabha polls.

She also emphasised that of late the BJP has spread its influence particularly in some of the key Parliamentary segments. Congress should work in coordinated manner to overcome the challenges and achieve the target set up by the leadership.

While recalling how the hard work by each of the party worker paved the way to come to power in the State, Deepa urged the party men to plan accordingly for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Unlike the Assembly polls, this time the party should expose the communal politics of BJP and their failed policies at national level.