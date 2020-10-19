Don’t throw precautions to wind during festivals: Telangana Health department

X
Sensing spread of coronavirus during the festive season in the State, the Health department has appealed to the people not to drop guard and throw the precautions to the wind during celebrations

Hyderabad: Sensing spread of coronavirus during the festive season in the State, the Health department has appealed to the people not to drop guard and throw the precautions to the wind during celebrations.

According to officials, October to December is the time for various festivals and gatherings of a large number of people.

The Health department has initiated a special campaign through radio jingles and pictorial messages to create awareness among the masses to prevent and control Covic-19 in the State, informed Director of Health Dr G Srinivas Rao.

