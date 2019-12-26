Dornakal to be developed: Satyavathi Rathod

Dornakal (Mahabubabad): Christmas has a profound meaning, which epitomizes the spirit of service and compassion, Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women Development Satyavathi Rathod said. After participating in the mass commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ at the historic Church of South India (CSI) on Christmas Day on Wednesday here, she extended greetings to all the Christians.



"Jesus Christ spread love, brotherhood and devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering throughout his life," she said and called upon people to follow the path shown by Jesus Christ. Farmers in the region are a satisfied lot these days, she said, referring to the irrigation facilities through the SRSP Phase 1 and 2.

"On developmental front, Dornakal is lagging a bit, however, the onus is on me to give thrust to developmental activity," Rathod said. Stating that she belongs to Dornakal, the minister assured the locals of addressing the problems faced by them within a short time. She also recalled her 30-year attachment with Dornakal.

Later, she visited the vegetable market and interacted with the traders. She assured them of developing the market besides ensuring facilities.