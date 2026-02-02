“Down, down Revanth,” echoes across Gadwal

Gadwal: Intensepolitical activity was witnessed here on Sunday as slogans of “Down Down CM Revanth Reddy” echoed across the municipality during a massive bike rally organised by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The protest was held against the SIT inquiry and what the party termed as political harassment of former Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), by the Congress government.

The rally was led by former Sports Authority Chairman Dr Anjaneyulu Goud, Gadwal Assembly constituency BRS in-charge Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, and former Municipal Chairman BS Keshav. Participants wore black badges and rode in a large bike rally from Dharur Metta to the BRS party office, raising slogans condemning the Congress government.

Addressing the gathering, BRS leaders strongly criticised the Congress government, alleging that it had completely failed to address public issues and was resorting to vindictive politics to divert attention from its administrative failures. They accused the government of filing false cases and issuing notices against KCR purely out of political malice. The speakers stated that targeting a leader who dedicated his life to the formation of Telangana was against democratic values. They alleged that the Congress government was unable to tolerate the development and welfare achievements accomplished under KCR’s leadership and was therefore indulging in political vendetta. They asserted that people of Telangana across the world stood firmly with KCR and would not be intimidated by such actions.