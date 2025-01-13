Live
- Advocate Prasuna new DLSA member
- MLA Yennam unveils Hans india calendar
- Rythu Bharosa soon after Sankranti festival says Uttam Kumar Reddy
- PURE EV expands footprint in state
- Get Munneru retaining wall ready by July 15 says Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy
- Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday celebrated
- Swami Vivekananda lauded as eternal inspiration to youth
- ‘Sannapureddy’ in race for BJP chief post
- Take steps to reopen SKIT under JNTU
- CM reaches Naravaripalle on a 4-day visit
Just In
Dr K Laxman demands support to family of KP Sagar accident victims
Member of the Rajya Sabha Dr K Laxman, expressed deep sorrow and extended his sympathy to the family members of Gyara Dhanush and Gyara Lohit from Indiranagar in the Bolakpur division of Mushirabad who died in an accident at Kondapochamma Sagar (KP Sagar).
Hyderabad: Member of the Rajya Sabha Dr K Laxman, expressed deep sorrow and extended his sympathy to the family members of Gyara Dhanush and Gyara Lohit from Indiranagar in the Bolakpur division of Mushirabad who died in an accident at Kondapochamma Sagar (KP Sagar).
The BJP leader took part in the final journey of the deceased in comforting the bereaved family members during this difficult time.
Dr Laxman stressed that the government should provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased. Dr Laxman also suggested that necessary precautions should be implemented to prevent such incidents from recurring by stepping up enhanced security measures around the reservoir, especially given the lives lost at Kondapochamma Sagar. He demanded the State government sanction Rs 25 lakh compensation, a double-bedroom house and jobs for eligible members of the victims' families.