Dr K Laxman demands support to family of KP Sagar accident victims

Hyderabad: Member of the Rajya Sabha Dr K Laxman, expressed deep sorrow and extended his sympathy to the family members of Gyara Dhanush and Gyara Lohit from Indiranagar in the Bolakpur division of Mushirabad who died in an accident at Kondapochamma Sagar (KP Sagar).

The BJP leader took part in the final journey of the deceased in comforting the bereaved family members during this difficult time.

Dr Laxman stressed that the government should provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased. Dr Laxman also suggested that necessary precautions should be implemented to prevent such incidents from recurring by stepping up enhanced security measures around the reservoir, especially given the lives lost at Kondapochamma Sagar. He demanded the State government sanction Rs 25 lakh compensation, a double-bedroom house and jobs for eligible members of the victims' families.