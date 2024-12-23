Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy Welcomes Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and BJP National Co-Incharge for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, today extended a warm welcome to Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, at the Bengaluru Airport. The event was marked by the presence of several key political leaders, including Sri Dheeraj Muniraj, MLA of Doddaballapur, Sri NS Nandeesh Reddy, General Secretary of Karnataka BJP, Sri Prakash, Karnataka BJP Protocol Secretary, and Sri Naveen Patil, BJYM leader.

The arrival of Union Minister Goyal was followed by discussions between Dr. Sudhakar Reddy and Shri Piyush Goyal on various organizational matters concerning the BJP in Karnataka. The meeting covered important aspects of the party's strategies and initiatives in the state, with a focus on strengthening BJP's organizational framework and advancing its political goals in the region.

As the Karnataka BJP continues to build its presence across the state, the interaction between Dr. Sudhakar Reddy and Shri Piyush Goyal is expected to contribute to the party's efforts to engage with grassroots issues and further its reach in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This meeting is on the ongoing efforts of BJP leaders to ensure the party's active participation in key regional developments, particularly in the southern states of India.







