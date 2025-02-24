Live
Dr Srinivasulu Gadugu bags Dr GLN Sastri Memorial National Award
Hyderabad: Dr Srinivasulu Gadugu, Professor at JSPS Government Homeopathic Medical College, Hyderabad, received the Dr GLN Sastri Memorial National Award.
The award was presented during the 27th National Homoeopathic Congress, organised by the Indian Institute of Homeopathic Physicians in Pune.
Dr Millind Nikumb, Pro Vice Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, presented the award to Dr Srinivasulu.
In the service of homoeopathy, he has notable contributions including research on Japanese Encephalitis prevention through homoeopathic medicines, collaborative research with scientists from CCMB, King George Medical University, and others, providing scientific validation for homoeopathic medicines, publications in renowned American, Italian, and British journals. He was also was the recipient of the State Best Medical Teacher Award in 2004.