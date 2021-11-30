DRI officials seize Rs 1 cr worth gold biscuits at Hyderabad airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on Monday seized Rs 1 crore worth gold biscuits from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). The officials found the gold with an airport catering employee.



The officials said that the man was working as a food supplier in the flight. They arrested the accused and sent for remand. The officials registered a case and launched an investigation.

On November 28, the customs officials seized 410 grams of gold worth Rs 20.3 lakh from a passenger who concealed the gold inside aluminium foil of a talcum powder.