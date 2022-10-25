Drive away BJP from Munugodu, Jagadish exhorts villagers

Dandumalakapur (Munugodu): Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy called upon people of Dandumalkapur village to drive away the BJP mob which has been trying to destabiliset the State.

He exuded confidence that the TRS party candidate for by-poll Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy will win the election with a huge majority with the blessings of people of Munugodu.

Along with PUC chairman, Armoor MLA and Dandumalakapur election Incharge Ashannagari Jeevan Redy and party candidate Prabhakar Reddy, he participated in the campaign in Dandumalkapur village. The leaders addressed the people during the campaign and promised development of the constituency. Dandumalkapur TRS election in-charge Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy announced that he was adopting Dandumalkapur village.

He said that he would take the responsibility of developing the village of Dandumalkapur and added that he was taking the oath in the name of Goddess Maisamma that he would fulfill all the promises made to the people of the village.

He described Munugodu by-poll as a war between a contractor who never cares about people except earning money and a leader who thinks welfare of people and constituency.

He criticised that Rajagopal Reddy mortgaged and sold the self respect of Munugodu people to the BJP for Rs 18,000 contract.

All welfare programmes of state government are being provided to people of all communities in Dandumalkapur village, he asserted.

Minister Jagadish Reddy and RTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan responding to his plea and plight of the people and arranged RTC bus to the village.

He assured that Prabhakar Reddy is sure to win with a majority of 50,000 votes.

Former Minister and TRS leader Mothkupally Narasimhulu, former MLC and CPM leader Cherupally Seetha Ramulu and others addressed the villagers and explained the need of favour for the TRS in the interest of constituency and the State.