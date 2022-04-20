Drunk & drive claimed a life

HAYATHNAGAR: In a tragic incident, a person identified as Kishan was killed on the spot after he was mowed down by a car. The incident took place at Laxmareddy Palem of Hayathnagar in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the sources, the car driver identified as Ajay drove his vehicle under the influence of alcohol and hit the lorry driver Kishan who was standing beside his parked truck on the roadside. The lorry driver died on the spot and later the car rammed into a bus stand. The driver ajay fled the scene. However, the police took him into custody after sometime. The Police registered a case and an investigation is underway.

In another incident, two people were killed on spot in a ghastly road accident. The incident took place at Thimmapuram in Jaggireddygudem mandal in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident took place when two trucks collided head-on-head. The two persons travelling in the trucks died on spot. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the deceased to a nearby government hospital for autopsy. The police are trying to find the details of the persons based on the belongings and also through the papers of the trucks. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Earlier in the day, a man was electrocuted in Yadari-Bhongir. The incident took place in Athmakur mandal. The deceased was identified as Sunil Shetti, migrant labor from Bihar. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on.