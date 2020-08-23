Drunk women create ruckus in Hyderabad, attacks public

Four women in the intoxicated state created ruckus here at premises of Kanakadurga wines in Chaitanyapuri in Hyderabad on Saturday night.

Local residents said that the four women sniffing whitener entered into a clash with the customers at the wine shop and people moving on the road. They also alleged that the women snatched money from them and attacked a youngster around 9 pm. "The women rushed into a nearby bus stop and pulled down his clothes and snatched money from him," a resident of the colony said.

The residents also vented out anger over the police for not responding to the incident. They demanded the police to take stern action against the women and arrest them.

In a similar case that occurred in November 2019, a woman techie in inebriated state attacked a female sub-inspector and constables at Banjara Hills police station. The woman was found lying on the road following which the police brought her to the station. After gaining consciousness, she tried to escape from the police and even bite woman police.