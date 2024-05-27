Dubai police imposes travel ban on Jagtial resident

Gollapalli Rajesh (39) of Katikewada in the town, who is in Dubai since December last year in search of a suitable job although posing an employment visa, is facing a travel ban imposed by the police after he unknowingly got entangled in the activities of a cheating gang.



The gang members made him open a bank account and took up transactions. The police investigating the suspicious bank transactions imposed a travel ban on Rajesh not to leave Dubai until the probe is completed. This is causing anxiety and worry to his family members here, who have met several leaders with pleas to save Rajesh.

Local leader T Jeevan Reddy, MLC, took the issue to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and sent on May 18 a wireless message, through the Chief Secretary’s office, to the Indian consulate in Dubai and the External Affairs ministry office in Delhi to help Rajesh, as his father is bedridden with paralysis and mother is sick for skipping food.

His wife and children, unable to know whom to meet, are spending anxious days, as they don’t have money for securing food. The family members are breaking down unable to tackle problems arising out of debts. They have threatened to commit mass suicide if none helps to bring back Rajesh home.