Dubbak bypoll: 13 per cent polling recorded till 9 am

Voter turn out for Dubbak bypoll is estimated at 13 per cent till 9 am. The polling started at 315 polling centres at 7 am. Voters lined up at the polling centres were seen maintaining social distance by standing in the circles marked.



District Collector Bharati Hollikeri inspected the polling centre at ZPHS, Lachapet of Dubbak and instructed staff to conduct thermal screening to all the voters entering into the centres. "Voters with suspected symptoms of coronavirus will be asked to vote after 5 pm," the collector told the polling staff.

Masks, gloves are being handed over to the voters after thermal screening while PPE kits have been kept ready at all polling centres for COVID-19 patients.

Around 23 candidates are in the poll fray including S Sujatha from TRS, Raghunandan Rao from BJP and Srinivas Reddy from Congress. The results will be announced on November 10.