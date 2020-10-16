X
Dubbaka bypoll: Congress candidate Srinivas Reddy files nomination

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with MPs A Revanth Reddy and K Venkat Reddy participating in programme 

Congress candidate for Dubbaka Assembly constituency Cheruku Srinivas Reddy on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the seat

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for Dubbaka Assembly constituency Cheruku Srinivas Reddy on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the seat. Accompanied by thousands of party workers and leaders he took out a massive rally before filing his nomination papers.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC secretary Bosu Raju, MPs K. Venkat Reddy and A. Revanth Reddy, MLAs D. Sridhar Babu, Seetakka, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, the party leaders Damodar Rajanarasimha , Ponnala Laxmaiah, Shabbir Ali and DCC president Narsa Reddy and others were present.

Addressing on the occasion MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the father of their party candidate and former MLA Ch. Mutyam Reddy was an ideal farmer. He said that Mutyam Reddy had worked for the development of the constituency. He said that while their party leader Sonia Gandhi had created separate Telangana State, Mutyam Reddy developed Dubbaka Assembly constituency. He urged the people of the constituency to ensure the victory of their party candidate Srinivas Reddy

