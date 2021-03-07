Duggondi forest parks draw huge crowds

Warangal: Notwithstanding its quintessence aimed at providing intrinsic environmental, aesthetic, and recreational benefits in the rural areas, the 'Palle Prakruthi Vanams' (forest-cum-parks) in Duggondi mandal, 30 km east of Warangal, have become cynosure of all eyes drawing visitors from across the region.

Kudos to Warangal Rural District Collector M Haritha who stands true to her name was behind the green revolution in the region.

She constantly made visits to rural parts and envisioned the officials and the Sarpanches the importance of ensuring green surroundings.

Although the Palle Prakruthi Vanams (PPVs) have been coming up in all gram panchayats (GPs) across the State, the PPVs developed in Duggondi mandal have become special due to their thematic brilliance.

It's G Pallavi, the MPDO of Duggondi, who made all the difference with her special interest on PPVs. She came up with various themes in developing the parks. The Green Ramayan theme park at Nachinapally village is certainly a notch-above the other PPVs. Inspired by the Green Ramayan Park in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Pallavi developed this park that portrays Lord Rama's story from His childhood to coronation.

The designing of the park was such that it explains the significance of six forests – Chitrakoot, Dandakaranya, Panchavati, Kishkindha, Ashoka (Lanka) and Dronagiri - in which Lord Rama stayed during his exile in Treta Yuga. The park has 2,000-odd plants of 140 different species besides a walking track.

Pancha Tatva Park at Chalaparthi village has a walking track that resembles an acupressure walkway. The circular walkway which enables people to walk on small stones, pebbles, sand, tree bark, clayey soil and water is designed to massage and stimulate acupressure points on the soles of the feet.

The park developed at Shivaji Nagar gives a glimpse of 12 Rashis (zodiacs) and 27 Nakshatras (stars) with plants related to them. Likewise, Ganesh Vanam at Mainapally, Rose Garden with 50 varieties of roses at Marripally, Veda Park at Venkatapuram that signifies the prominence of four vedas, Butterfly Park at PG Thanda, and Fruit and Herbal Park at Girnibavi have been developed.

Speaking to The Hans India, MPDO Gunti Pallavi said, "PPV is a huge initiative that not only provides recreation to the people but also works as oxygen factories. The PPVs with different themes have become a reality only with the constant encouragement from the Collector M Haritha and the support of gram panchayat bodies."

"Ramayan Park is not just a visual fiesta but also educational, especially to the children. Likewise, the other parks are also manifestations of human's uniqueness," Pinna Shiva Kumar of Warangal who visited some parks in Duggondi.