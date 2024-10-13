  • Menu
Dussehra Celebrations Held at Boinpally Cantonment

Boinpally Cantonment - On Saturday, legislator Sriganesh took part in the vibrant Dussehra celebrations at the Cantonment Playground, where he performed special pujas to mark the occasion.

The event culminated in the traditional burning of Ravana, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. Legislator Sriganesh extended his heartfelt wishes to the community, celebrating the spirit of Dussehra with the attendees.

Alongside Sriganesh, notable figures including Jampanna Pratap, Sadanand, Arun Yadav, Sarath, Balaraju Yadav, Mukesh Yadav, Manjula, Gomathi, and many others joined in the festivities, further enriching the celebration with their presence.

The gathering reflected a strong sense of community and the cultural significance of Dussehra, bringing together residents in a festive atmosphere.



