Dussehra holidays for junior colleges in Telangana from tomorrow
In the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, students are celebrating a well-deserved break as Dussehra holidays have been declared. Schools will be closed for a total of 13 days, from September 22 to October 2, with classes resuming on October 3.
The Telangana State Intermediate Board has also announced a holiday period for both government and private junior colleges, commencing tomorrow, September 27, and lasting until October 5. Students will enjoy 9 days off before colleges reopen on October 6.
Authorities have issued a stern warning to private colleges against conducting classes during this festive break, stating that strict action will be taken against those that do. College principals and associations found in violation of this directive risk losing their affiliations.
Meanwhile, the Telangana Private Teachers' Lecturer Federation has called for an extension of the holidays to 10 days for both schools and junior colleges.