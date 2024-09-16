Dy CM Bhatti says Telangana aims to generate 40,000 MW green power by 2035

Live
Gandhinagar/ Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has said that the Telangana State was moving forward targeting to generate 40,000 MW of green power by 2035.
Participating in the 4th World Green Power Investors' Conference and Exhibition here , the minister explained the initiatives which are being taken by the state government to increase the installed capacity of generation of renewable energy. He said that In today's rapidly developing world, renewable energy would play a key role in strengthening the economy and promoting social prosperity.
India has already targeted to generate 500 gigawatts of green power, Bhatti said that Telangana government wanted play a constructive role with its dynamic economy, emerging industries like IT and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. Balancing the growing energy needs is a commitment to sustainability, he said that state government intends to advance the upcoming Artificial Intelligence city, Fourth city and Musi riverfront development project in Telangana state.
The state government was also connecting the Regional Ring Road (RRR) to key industrial corridors and taking the riverfront development forward. These facilities will also provide an opportunity to promote green power production. The available abundant resources, skilled labor and business-friendly institutions like TS-IPASS provide good opportunities for companies to grow in green power sectors.
The Minister said that Telangana is one of the top eight states which have the resource of strong winds in India. It has a wind capacity of approximately 54 gigawatts at 150 meters . Telangana State will develop a comprehensive Green Power Energy Policy to promote sustainable and reliable green power projects soon, he said.
Bhatti invited investors and innovators from various fields to join hands with Telangana to achieve the goal of Green Power Mission undertaken by Telangana State. “ Let's build a strong future with green power, not only for the state of Telangana but also for the nation and for the entire humanity”, he said inviting the investors in the solar power sector to set up the units in the state .