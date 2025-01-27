Dy CM Bhatti unveils four new schemes

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu described Sunday, 26 January 2025, as a historic day for Telangana. He launched Indiramma Housing, Rythu Bharosa, Aathmeya Bharosa, and the issuance of Ration Cards at Chinna Gopathi in Konijarla mandal of Khammam district on Sunday. He cautioned BRS working president K T Rama Rao to mend his ways, saying that obstructing government welfare and development programmes would lead the pink party nowhere. He lambasted them for carrying out a tirade against the government, levelling baseless allegations.

The Deputy CM said the four new schemes would cost the State exchequer around Rs 45,000 crore, but the government would not budge in implementing such welfare programmes.

He said the BRS government could not envisage such novel schemes despite ruling the state for a decade. Their failure resulted in people looking to the government for solace in the form of such schemes, he observed.

He praised the Indian Constitution for paving a way for the country to become the fastest growing country in the world. He expressed concern that some people were trying to violate the spirit of the Constitution and force their parochial views upon the people.

He launched a broadside against KCR who spoke about the need to change the constitution. He took a dig at KTR for questioning the utility of the new welfare schemes. He asserted that these welfare schemes would be implemented in the saturation mode. He said they received applications in lakhs and all of them could not be sanctioned at one go. Thus, the government started the four schemes formally in every village on this important day, he said.

The Congress had promised loan waiver for farmers up to Rs 2 lakh and after coming to power, it promptly deposited Rs 22,000 crore in their accounts in a span of three months, the Deputy CM pointed out. In contrast, the TRS leaders could not waive Rs 1 lakh loan even in 10 years, he quipped. Vikramarka said as the CLP leader he undertook a padayatra from Adilabad to Khammam and as the Deputy CM, he would strive to solve the problems of people which he learnt of while in the opposition. He reiterated the firm resolve of the government to resolve all the issues facing the people in the state.